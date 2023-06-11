Denver Nuggets will host Miami Heat in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After an even start to the series, where both teams split Games 1 and 2, Games 3 and 4 had some clear dominators and they were the Denver Nuggets, who, although they did not win by a wide difference, were dominant and put the 3-1 series after the two games in Miami.

The Heat know that they no longer have a margin for error and from now on it will be victory or elimination for them. It will not be easy since they must win Game 5 in Denver, although it is something they did in Game 2. For the locals it is an unbeatable chance: they play at home and, if they win, it would be the first franchise title in history.

When will Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.