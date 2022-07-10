The NBA will be giving out rings tot he NBA Summer League Champions in Las Vegas. If you wondered how much it costs, check out below.

The 2022 NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas will have for the first time ever an NBA-style championship ring, just like the current NBA Champions the Golden State Warriors will receive in their home-opener in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

Therefore, rookie players like Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr will have their first opportunity to clinch one of their many NBA milestones ahead of their official debut as NBA players. In fact, many NBA players who haven't won a championship ring will envy those who do in Las Vegas this year.

According to the pictures taken by the ESPN journalist Malika Andrews, who posted them on her Twitter account, those rings are just like any NBA team would receive after they clinched the NBA Championship. Although, the question still remains.

How much does an NBA Summer League ring cost?

This year's Las Vegas Summer League tournament champions will be given NBA-championship style rings on Sunday, July 17. The top-two teams based on the standings will advance to this championship matchup. This is determined by their winning percentage after four games.

According to the images below, those Championship rings are very much alike the ones that are given out to the NBA Champions. Therefore, their current value could be aroung $20,000 per ring. As this was the value of the Bucks' championship rings in 2021.