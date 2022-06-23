The last time the Orlando Magic had the first pick overall, they selected Dwight Howard. So with this pick they have the chance to complete turn around their organization.

One of the teams with the worst record in the 2021-22 NBA season were the Orlando Magic. After the lottery, the Magic were chosen to be the first pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. So they landed with Paolo Banchero as the prospect that could change their organization for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

In fact, the last three times that Magic have won the first pick overall, it ultimately led them to an NBA Finals series. If you aren't familiar with it, the last time the Magic picked the 1st overall, they selected Dwight Howard, who ended up leading the team to a finals but fell short.

And the last time before that, they landed with Shaquille O'Neal in the 1992 NBA Draft, who went to be one of the best players in the league. Also, O'Neal led them to the NBA Finals, but fell short to the Houston Rockets.

Paolo Banchero's contract with the Orlando Magic

According to the specialized site Spotrac, Paolo Banchero will earn an scheduled amount of $9 million dollars in the Orlando Magic. This because the increased rookie pay scale system. Which allows the Magic to pay ___ the massive amount of $28.5 million dollars in a 3-year-deal.



