How to watch Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Rockets play against Indiana Pacers today in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Game between two teams that must improve a lot. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be a showdown between two teams with a pressing need to show significant improvement this season if they intend to contend for meaningful goals. The Houston Rockets, in particular, have endured a couple of challenging years characterized by consistent tanking. Now, it’s time to see if the numerous changes they’ve made will finally yield positive results.

Their opponents, the Indiana Pacers, came close to competing for Play-in spots at some point during the previous season. The team hasn’t undergone many changes, and the majority of their new players are rookies, so the outcome remains uncertain. It remains to be seen whether these moves will ultimately translate into success.

When will Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers will take place today, October 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports New Orleans.