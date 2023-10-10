How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New Orleans Pelicans face off against Orlando Magic today in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Neither of them could qualify for the Playoffs the previous season, something they seek to change in this 2023/2024. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic online free in the US on Fubo]

This matchup features two teams that had contrasting 2022/2023 seasons but ultimately shared a disappointing outcome: missing out on the playoffs. The Orlando Magic, in particular, had a strong late-season surge that gave them hope of potentially securing a Play-in spot, although, in the end, they fell short of that goal.

On the flip side, the New Orleans Pelicans had a different trajectory. They began the season strongly, even holding the top spot in the Western Conference at one point. However, their performance gradually declined, culminating in elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the Play-in tournament. Both teams are in dire need of significant improvements in the upcoming season.

When will New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic will take place today, October 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic

This 2023 NBA preseason game between New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports New Orleans.