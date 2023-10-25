How to watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons will face each other today at Kaseya Center in what will be the opening game of the 2023/2024 NBA regular season. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Two teams that had contrasting seasons last year are set to square off. Despite the Miami Heat not securing a top spot in the Eastern Conference and having to qualify for the postseason through the Play-in, they eventually emerged as the champions of the conference finals, although they later lost in the NBA finals.

Conversely, the Detroit Pistons were the worst team not only in the Eastern Conference but in the entire NBA, finishing with a dismal record of 17-65. These teams now have distinctly different goals: Miami aim for a finals rematch, while Detroit strive to make improvements and regain a playoff berth.

When will Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons will take place this Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.