How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

New York Knicks will face off against Boston Celtics today at Madison Square Garden in what will be the opening game of the 2023/2024 NBA regular season. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The regular season is commencing, and teams are gearing up for their debut in the most challenging basketball league in the world. In this match, two rivals are set to face each other, both of whom had a strong regular season, only to be defeated in the playoffs by the same formidable opponent: the Miami Heat.

For the New York Knicks, their playoff exit came in the Conference semifinals, where they were decisively outplayed by the team from Florida. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics managed to level the conference finals series after facing a 3-0 deficit, but ultimately, they were unable to secure victory in the decisive Game 7. Now, both teams are eager to kick off the new season on a positive note.

When will New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will take place this Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM (ET).

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.