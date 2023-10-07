How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Milwaukee Bucks face off against Chicago Bulls in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This game will showcase two teams whose regular-season performance contrasted significantly last season. However, both teams bid farewell to the title race prematurely, as they were surpassed by the same rival: the Miami Heat, who later became the runners-up.

The Bulls lost the final game of the Play-in, while the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. This season, both teams are determined to enhance their performance, with a special focus on the Milwaukee franchise, which made a significant addition by acquiring none other than Damian Lillard.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will take place this Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports WI, NBC Sports Chicago.