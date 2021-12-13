Indiana Pacers play against Golden State Warriors for an East vs West Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors are ready to play in an East vs West Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is about to play a defense game. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Despite the negative conference record, the Pacers are enjoying a small but good three-game winning streak. The Pacers' most recent victory was against the Dallas Mavericks 106-93 as part of a home series of six games.

The Warriors lost their first road game in December to the Philadelphia 76ers, and worst of all, that loss ended another Warriors winning streak this season. Now the Warriors are in the second spot of the conference.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Indiana Pacers opened December with two consecutive losses, one to the Atlanta Hawks 111-114 and the other to the Miami Heat 104-113, both games at home as part of a five-game series at Indiana. After that losing streak, the Indiana Pacers won the last three recent games against the Washington Wizars 116-110, the New York Knicks 122-102 and the Dallas Maverikcs 106-93. The Pacers' home record so far is 9-6. The home team, the Indiana Pacers, is scoring an average of 108.1 points per game and the defense allows 106.1 points per game.

The Golden State Warriors lost a recent game to the Philadelphia 76ers 93-102 that ended not only their team winning streak, but also took the first Western Conference spot from the Warriors. Now the Phoenix Suns are the top team in the table in the conference at 21-4 and the Warriors at 21-5. The team has a positive record on the road, but that loss against the 76ers was the second in a row on the road for them. The Warriors are scoring an average of 112.5 points per game as the third-best offense.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Indiana Pacers are underdogs at home with +4 ATS at FanDuel, they don't have an offense capable of winning this game but the visitors haven't won on the road since November 28. Golden State Warriors are favorites with -4 points to cover. The totals is offered at 214 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Indiana Pacers +4.



FanDuel Indiana Pacers +4 Totals 214 Golden State Warriors -4

