Is Cade Cunningham playing today, Nov. 17, for Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers?

The Detroit Pistons face a struggling Indiana Pacers team that has been dealing with a wave of injuries, and Detroit will look to capitalize on that advantage in hopes of securing another win. But one key question remains: Will Cade Cunningham play?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guard Cade Cunningham has missed the team’s last two games with a hip injury, but he is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Cunningham suffered the injury in an overtime win over the Washington Wizards, where he fell hard on his hip during a drive to the basket. The All-Star guard delivered a massive performance in that game, posting a 46-point triple-double — even if it took him 45 shot attempts to get there.

Advertisement

There is a strong possibility that the Pistons ultimately decide to sit Cunningham tonight, especially considering Detroit has a back-to-back and will face a far tougher opponent in the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Detroit, which has won nine straight games, should still be capable of beating the Pacers even if Cunningham does not suit up.

Advertisement

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

What happened to Cunningham?

Cunningham suffered a hard fall late in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards after Cam Whitmore fouled him during a dunk attempt. He briefly went to the locker room, returned to the floor, and finished the fourth quarter and overtime.

see also Mavericks’ Klay Thompson gets real about his new role off the bench amid ongoing trade rumors

He closed the night with a career-high 46 points (on a franchise-record 45 field-goal attempts), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals, and only two turnovers in 45 minutes, leading the Pistons to a 137–135 OT victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How both teams arrive

The Detroit Pistons enter the night as leaders of the conference with an 11–2 record, coming off a recent 114–105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Cup. Detroit has looked like one of the league’s best teams through the early stretch of the season and appears to be a legitimate title contender, strengthened by last year’s playoff experience.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, find themselves in the opposite situation. After coming within one win of reaching the NBA Finals last season, they are now dealing with significant injuries — including to star guard Tyrese Haliburton — which have derailed their momentum and turned them into one of the league’s weakest teams. They sit near the bottom of the standings with a disappointing 2–11 record.