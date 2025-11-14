Is Cade Cunningham playing today, November 14, for Pistons vs 76ers at the NBA Cup?

The Detroit Pistons (10-2) are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (7-4) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena for action in the NBA Cup group stage. The biggest uncertainty for the home team is whether star guard Cade Cunningham will be available for this crucial matchup.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Cade Cunningham as questionable (left hip contusion). The star guard joins Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain) and Isaiah Stewart (left ankle sprain), who are also listed as questionable on the injury report.

The 24-year-old guard was held out of the recent victory against the Bulls because he suffered a hard fall in his last game against the Wizards, a moment that worried fans in Detroit. The franchise decided to rest Cunningham against Chicago to ensure he could return completely healthy without suffering any setback.

The first pick of the 2021 NBA Draft is undoubtedly the leader for the Pistons, and he is having the best season of his career so far in Detroit. Cunningham leads his team in scoring and assists, averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per contest, making him a critical piece in J.B. Bickerstaff’s system.

Cade Cunningham during a game against the 76ers. (Getty Images)

Pistons dealing with multiple injuries

Despite dealing with multiple names on the injury report, the Pistons have managed to secure excellent results, which has left them with an impressive 10-2 record.

In addition to the questionable status of Cunningham, Duren, and Stewart, the Detroit teams will be without Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain), Jaden Ivey (right knee arthroscopy), Ausar Thompson (right ankle sprain), and Marcus Sasser (right hip impingement), who are all out for the contest against the 76ers.

On the side of the visiting team, stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will not be present, nor will Jared McCain. The remaining uncertainty for the 76ers is rookie VJ Edgecombe (back spasm), who is listed as questionable for this matchup.