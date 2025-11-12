Trending topics:
nba

Are Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey playing today, Nov. 12, in Pistons vs Bulls?

The Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls are set to face off in regular season NBA action, and many are questioning whether both Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey will be available to play tonight.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls.
© Getty ImagesCade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls.

The Detroit Pistons (9-2) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (6-4) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena for regular season NBA action. The primary uncertainty surrounding this matchup is whether star players Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey will be available for their respective teams.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Cade Cunningham as questionable (left hip contusion), while the Bulls have also listed Josh Giddey as questionable (right ankle sprain).

On the Bulls’ side, Giddey is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the third quarter of the 128-122 defeat to the Cavaliers on Saturday, November 8th. The Australian guard was held out of the recent loss to the Spurs to prioritize a full recovery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the Pistons, Cunningham suffered a hard fall in the recent 137-135 overtime victory against the Wizards, a moment that worried all Detroit fans. However, the star was able to remain on the court until the end of the game, and the franchise are hopeful the injury is not serious.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Should neither player participate tonight, both teams will be without their primary stars. Giddey is having the best season of his career so far, averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, while Cunningham leads his team in scoring and assists, averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per contest.

Injury report for both teams

LeBron James assigned to South Bay Lakers in return from injury: Will The King play in the NBA G League?

see also

LeBron James assigned to South Bay Lakers in return from injury: Will The King play in the NBA G League?

Both the Pistons and the Bulls arrive with more names on the injury report in addition to Cunningham and Giddey. The Detroit side will be without Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain), Jaden Ivey (arthroscopy of the right knee), and Marcus Sasser (impingement on right hip), who are all out for the contest.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Isaiah Stewart is listed as doubtful (sprained left ankle) and Jalen Duren is listed as probable (right ankle sprain). On the Chicago side, they will be without Coby White (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture).

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Bulls legend Phil Jackson makes major admission about Scottie Pippen’s comments involving Michael Jordan
NBA

Bulls legend Phil Jackson makes major admission about Scottie Pippen’s comments involving Michael Jordan

Josh Giddey matches impressive Michael Jordan’s record in Bulls comeback win over 76ers
NBA

Josh Giddey matches impressive Michael Jordan’s record in Bulls comeback win over 76ers

Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, October 31, for Knicks vs Bulls?
NBA

Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing today, October 31, for Knicks vs Bulls?

Ovechkin's Capitals announce new staff member after punishing coach with leave
NHL

Ovechkin's Capitals announce new staff member after punishing coach with leave

Better Collective Logo