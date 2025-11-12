Are Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey playing today, Nov. 12, in Pistons vs Bulls?

The Detroit Pistons (9-2) are hosting the Chicago Bulls (6-4) tonight at the Little Caesars Arena for regular season NBA action. The primary uncertainty surrounding this matchup is whether star players Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey will be available for their respective teams.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed Cade Cunningham as questionable (left hip contusion), while the Bulls have also listed Josh Giddey as questionable (right ankle sprain).

On the Bulls’ side, Giddey is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the third quarter of the 128-122 defeat to the Cavaliers on Saturday, November 8th. The Australian guard was held out of the recent loss to the Spurs to prioritize a full recovery.

Meanwhile, for the Pistons, Cunningham suffered a hard fall in the recent 137-135 overtime victory against the Wizards, a moment that worried all Detroit fans. However, the star was able to remain on the court until the end of the game, and the franchise are hopeful the injury is not serious.

Should neither player participate tonight, both teams will be without their primary stars. Giddey is having the best season of his career so far, averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, while Cunningham leads his team in scoring and assists, averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per contest.

Injury report for both teams

Both the Pistons and the Bulls arrive with more names on the injury report in addition to Cunningham and Giddey. The Detroit side will be without Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain), Jaden Ivey (arthroscopy of the right knee), and Marcus Sasser (impingement on right hip), who are all out for the contest.

Furthermore, Isaiah Stewart is listed as doubtful (sprained left ankle) and Jalen Duren is listed as probable (right ankle sprain). On the Chicago side, they will be without Coby White (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture).