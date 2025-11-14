Mavericks’ Klay Thompson gets real about his new role off the bench amid ongoing trade rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are navigating a chaotic stretch in the NBA, and the instability seen off the court has spilled directly onto it. One of the latest storylines surrounding the team involved a potential trade centered on Klay Thompson, a possibility that still hasn’t been fully ruled out.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently made a controversial decision by moving Thompson to a bench role. Considering Thompson’s stature as a four-time NBA champion, the adjustment naturally drew attention. Still, the veteran guard has responded to the change with a surprisingly positive attitude.

Thompson has remained optimistic about embracing his new responsibilities. Speaking to the media after a 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns, he offered insight into how he has been adapting and what he hopes to accomplish individually this season. “I’m enjoying it. I get to see the game develop, so I can see where to pick my spots,” he said. “At the end of the day, I played 30 minutes in the NBA, year 15, just trying to be out there as much as I possibly can.”

He continued by reflecting on the privilege of remaining an active contributor at this stage of his career. “I’m not saying the end is near, but it’s such a privilege to be out there, no matter if it’s mid-November or early June. My goal this year is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball.

The decline in Thompson’s production

Since leaving Golden State, Thompson hasn’t resembled the player he once was. Although he flashed moments of his former brilliance with Dallas last season, his level has dipped notably this year. Across 11 games this season, he is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting just 32.0% from the field and 28.9% from three.

When measured against his NBA career averages—19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game with shooting splits of 45.0% from the field and 41.0% from deep—it becomes clear that Thompson’s best years are behind him. At present, he simply isn’t impacting the Mavericks the way they need, even though he did finish as their leading scorer with 19 points in the loss to Phoenix.

Given his current form, a bench role may indeed be the right fit for him. However, with Dallas struggling to generate reliable perimeter production, the front office may also need to consider the possibility of moving Thompson in hopes of adding younger talent or more consistent outside shooting.