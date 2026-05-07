OG Anunoby’s injury has NY Knicks facing three different scenarios according to doctor

As the New York Knicks fear for OG Anunoby's future after the injury, a doctor has laid out the scenarios as the team awaits MRI results.

The New York Knicks are awaiting the results of OG Anunoby‘s injury. However, the injury might have a wide scope of likely scenarios according to renown doctor Jesse Morse. It could go from not that bad, to season-ending.

Jesse Morse specializes in analyzing sports injuries. He laid out three scenarios. Per Morse, “Best case scenario it’s not a full strain and just a mild ‘tweak’ with no changes. He would likely miss 1-2 games.” This would put him on pace to return for Game 3 or 4.

However, Morse also has two other options. “If this shows a grade 1 strain (mild), his series will be over but he could potentially return in two weeks with the right treatments assuming everything goes well for the Knicks with the series. If it is a grade 2, moderate, partial tear, these take 6-8 weeks, think Luka Doncic, then his season is likely over unfortunately.“

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OG Anunoby has a history of hamstring injuries

Unfortunately for the Knicks, this isn’t the first time Anunoby has suffered a hamstring injury. Since he’s gotten into the NBA, Anunoby has suffered three hamstring injuries, all between 2024 and 2026.

Ugh… looks like a right hamstring injury for OG Anunoby.



You can see him grab at the back of his right leg on a cut with 3:00 mins remaining in the 4Q. Stays in the play got a few seconds but then immediately motions to the bench that he needs to come out pic.twitter.com/Pn9rPJvVtq — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2026

In November, 2025, Anunoby missed nine games. In 2024, he missed four games. Also, when he played on the Raptors, he suffered a lot of soft tissue injuries. Hence, it seems like Anunoby’s career is always hanging by a thread with his muscular issues.

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The Knicks will miss Anunoby

During the first two games of the series vs. 76ers, Anunoby scored 18 and 14 points respectively while shooting 16/25, and 4/9 from beyond the arc. Anunoby’s output was also heavily productive on defense.

The 28-year-old had four steals in Game 2 and has two blocks in the series. Without him, the Knicks will have to definitely adjust on both sides of the ball. Hence, the rotation will be put to test.