OG Anunoby’s injury in Game 2 leads NY Knicks to ‘next man up’ mentality, says Mikal Bridges

OG Anunoby suffered an injury during the New York Knicks' Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, and Mikal Bridges noted that the team must adopt a next man up mentality for the upcoming game.

The New York Knicks secured a hard-fought 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the result was a major positive—giving the Knicks a commanding 2-0 series lead—it may have come at a steep price with a major loss in OG Anunoby.

With nearly three minutes remaining in the game, the forward went for a dunk and was seen limping after the landing. Shortly after Mikal Bridges converted a jump shot on the following possession, Anunoby signaled to the bench for a substitution and did not return to the court.

Anunoby’s injury has been diagnosed as a right hamstring strain, and he will be day-to-day for the remainder of the series. Facing this setback, Bridges was clear about the team’s approach without their versatile forward. “We’ll see what it is, but next man up. That’s really it,” Bridges said, via SNY’s Knicks Videos.

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A major blow to the rotation

Anunoby has been one of the Knicks’ most productive players throughout this postseason. During the opening series against the Atlanta Hawks, he was a cornerstone of the offense, averaging 21.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, highlighted by 29-point performances in both Game 3 and the clinching Game 6.

OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Getty Images)

Against the 76ers, Anunoby posted 18 points in Game 1 and had already notched 24 points and five rebounds in Game 2 before the injury. Beyond the scoring, the forward is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. His elite defensive presence would be a significant loss for the Knicks, especially if Joel Embiid returns to full strength for Game 3.

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Who steps up?

Replacing Anunoby will be no small feat. He is currently the Knicks’ second-leading scorer this postseason at 21.4 points per game and provides the defensive versatility that New York’s system relies on.

Miles McBride is the leading candidate to see increased minutes in his absence. However, McBride acknowledged that filling Anunoby’s shoes is a collective effort rather than a one-man job. “He’s one of the best two-way players in the league, so it’s tough to replace that, but you don’t replace him with one guy,” McBride said after the Game 2 win, per Ian Begley of SNY. “Everyone is going to have to step up”.