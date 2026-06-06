Venezuela vs Turkey LIVE: Confirmed lineups in the international friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Turkey will wrap up their pre-tournament slate with a final tune-up against Venezuela, with lineups confirmed, before kicking off their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign against Australia. While expectations are sky-high for what the rising European side can achieve on the world stage, the South American squad enters the matchup focused on building a foundation for the next qualification cycle as it chase its first-ever World Cup appearance.
[Watch Venezuela vs Turkey in the USA on Fubo]
With both managers expected to push for an attacking victory, anticipation is building around the tactical lineups for this international friendly, which marks the first-ever head-to-head meeting between the two nations.
Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and critical moments of this high-stakes clash with our live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.