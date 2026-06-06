Venezuela vs Turkey LIVE: Confirmed lineups in the international friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Turkey will square off against Venezuela in a crucial international friendly, with lineups confirmed, as they finalize preparations for their 2026 World Cup opener against Australia on June 13. Follow every key highlight, critical play, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Turkey will wrap up their pre-tournament slate with a final tune-up against Venezuela, with lineups confirmed, before kicking off their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign against Australia. While expectations are sky-high for what the rising European side can achieve on the world stage, the South American squad enters the matchup focused on building a foundation for the next qualification cycle as it chase its first-ever World Cup appearance.

[Watch Venezuela vs Turkey in the USA on Fubo]

With both managers expected to push for an attacking victory, anticipation is building around the tactical lineups for this international friendly, which marks the first-ever head-to-head meeting between the two nations.

Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and critical moments of this high-stakes clash with our live-blog coverage at Bolavip US.