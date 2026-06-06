Argentina vs Honduras LIVE: Halftime! (1-0) 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Argentina face Honduras in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Halftime!

Argentina face Honduras in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly in College Station, Texas where Lionel Scaloni’s side continues its preparation ahead of the tournament. Argentina are set to compete in Group J of the World Cup alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, facing opponents that are relatively unfamiliar, having only played Algeria once and Austria twice, while never meeting Jordan. Halftime!

[Watch Argentina vs Honduras live in the USA on Fubo]

Honduras, meanwhile, will not take part in the World Cup after finishing second in Group C of the CONCACAF qualifiers. The Bicolor fell short in a tightly contested group where Haiti secured qualification as the group leader. Despite missing out on the tournament, Honduras arrive to this friendly looking to test themselves against one of the strongest sides in world soccer.

With Argentina focused on sharpening their squad ahead of the global stage and Honduras aiming to measure their level against elite opposition, this friendly in College Station, Texas, offers an important opportunity for both sides to evaluate form, depth and competitive readiness.