Argentina vs Honduras LIVE: Halftime! (1-0) 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Argentina face Honduras in the 2026 pre-World Cup friendly in College Station, Texas where Lionel Scaloni’s side continues its preparation ahead of the tournament. Argentina are set to compete in Group J of the World Cup alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, facing opponents that are relatively unfamiliar, having only played Algeria once and Austria twice, while never meeting Jordan. Halftime!
Honduras, meanwhile, will not take part in the World Cup after finishing second in Group C of the CONCACAF qualifiers. The Bicolor fell short in a tightly contested group where Haiti secured qualification as the group leader. Despite missing out on the tournament, Honduras arrive to this friendly looking to test themselves against one of the strongest sides in world soccer.
With Argentina focused on sharpening their squad ahead of the global stage and Honduras aiming to measure their level against elite opposition, this friendly in College Station, Texas, offers an important opportunity for both sides to evaluate form, depth and competitive readiness.
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45' - Halftime (1-0)
The referee brings the first half to an end with Argentina holding a 1-0 lead over Honduras in College Station. Lautaro Martinez's penalty is the difference after an entertaining opening 45 minutes in which Argentina created the better chances while Honduras remained organized and competitive.
45' - Four minutes of added time (1-0)
The fourth official indicates that four minutes will be added at the end of the first half.
45' - Argentina threaten again through Simeone (1-0)
Argentina put together another excellent attacking move as Lo Celso gets to the byline and delivers a pass into the middle. Giuliano Simeone reaches the ball, but his shot lacks power and is comfortably dealt with by the Honduras defense.
42' - Midfield battle takes over the match (1-0)
The game becomes a physical contest in midfield as Honduras try to increase the pressure without leaving spaces at the back. Argentina remain dangerous on the counterattack, forcing the visitors to stay organized defensively.
36' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR ARGENTINA! (1-0)
Lautaro Martinez converts from the penalty spot to give Argentina the lead. The striker delivers a composed finish, sending his shot into the same side as the goalkeeper, who is unable to keep it out.
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35' - Penalty awarded to Argentina! (0-0)
Argentina are awarded a penalty after Giovanni Lo Celso's shot crashes off the post. The rebound falls to Nicolas Tagliafico, who is brought down by Carlos Melendez inside the box, prompting the referee to point straight to the spot.
33' - Play stopped as Dereck Moncada receives treatment (0-0)
The match is temporarily halted as the medical staff attend to Dereck Moncada after a collision with Lisandro Martinez.
30' - Yellow card for Valentin Barco (0-0)
Valentin Barco goes into the referee's book after committing a foul on Joseph Rosales. The Argentina defender receives the first yellow card of the match as Honduras prepare to restart play.
25' - Play resumes after the cooling break (0-0)
The players return to the field and the referee restarts the action in College Station. Argentina and Honduras are back underway as both sides look to find the opening goal.
23' - Cooling break (0-0)
The referee pauses the match for the scheduled cooling break as players from both sides head to the sidelines for water and instructions from their coaching staffs before play resumes.
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19' - Edwin Rodriguez fires Honduras' first chance (0-0)
Honduras create their first opportunity of the match as Dereck Moncada sets up Edwin Rodriguez, who strikes from outside the box. His effort sails over the crossbar, giving Juan Musso no trouble.
17' - Honduras look to slow the tempo (0-0)
Honduras try to keep possession and control the ball in an effort to reduce Argentina's intensity. Argentina, however, continue to apply constant pressure, looking to win the ball back quickly and maintain control of the match.
11' - Argentina create another dangerous chance (0-0)
Argentina put together a well-worked attacking move as Barco combines with Almada, who slips a pass into the box for Giuliano Simeone. His cross finds Lautaro Martinez, whose header is comfortably saved by Menjivar.
7' - Giuliano Simeone tests Menjivar from distance (0-0)
Giuliano Simeone unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box after capitalizing on a poor clearance by Menjivar. The Honduras goalkeeper quickly recovers and makes the save to keep the score level.
5' - Honduras press high without the ball (0-0)
Honduras are happy to let Argentina control possession but push their defensive line forward to apply early pressure. Colo Barco and Lo Celso are taking responsibility for building from the back, looking to break through the visitors' aggressive press.
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0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The referee blows the whistle and the international friendly between Argentina and Honduras is underway in College Station, Texas.
Argentina and Honduras are on the field for the national anthems
Argentina and Honduras are on the field for the national anthems and the traditional pre-match handshake as the final moments before kickoff unfold in College Station, Texas. Both sides are set to begin this international friendly.
Argentina starting XI
Argentina will line up as follows: Juan Musso; Agustin Giay, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco; Giovanni Lo Celso; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.
Honduras confirmed lineup
Honduras will line up as follows: Edrick Menjivar; Carlos Melendez, Joseph Rosales, D. Maldonado, G. Sacaza; Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodriguez, D. Moncada; Rigoberto Rivas, Jorge Benguche, Luis Palma.
Argentina and Honduras clash in international friendly
Welcome to our live blog of this international friendly match!
Argentina face Honduras in College Station, Texas, as both sides continue their preparation ahead of upcoming international commitments. Argentina arrive with their World Cup build-up in full focus, while Honduras look to test themselves against top-level opposition.
Stay with us for key updates, match insights, and minute-by-minute coverage as Argentina and Honduras go head-to-head in this international friendly.
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.