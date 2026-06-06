Victor Wembanyama reveals where Spurs need to improve after Game 2 loss vs Knicks in NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama was candid on what cost the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a hurtful defeat 105-104 to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Now on a 2-game skid, Victor Wembanyama detailed where his team needs to be better to not lose again.

During Game 2’s postgame press conference, Wembanyama detailed that the team needs to be better, especially late in the game. He also looked in the mirror and critiqued himself.

“I think we need to put ourselves in better conditions. We’re digging ourselves a hole. That’s been the theme so far,” Wembanyama said, specifically talking about the three last possessions of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. He then added, “I need to have more poise, more control over the game.”

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Wembanyama made key mistake to give Knicks the lead late in the fourth quarter

With less than 15 seconds to play, Wembanyama grabbed a rebound after a missed Jalen Brunson shot. However, he then passed the ball to Stephon Castle, who wasn’t even looking. The pass hit Castle’s back, Brunson recovered it, and then Wembanyama himself fouled Brunson gifting him free throws, which ended up being the difference on the final scoreboard.

A massive turnover by the Spurs with the game on the line 😳 pic.twitter.com/deToen4bnE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2026

Then, Wemby had the chance to win it all, but his shot hit the rim and went out. It was just an unfortunate string of plays at the worst-possible moment for the Spurs star. Now, the Spurs are in deep waters.

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Wembanyama’s performance vs Knicks was still stellar

While the last stretch of the game wasn’t his best level of play, the fact is Wembanyama was the reason the Spurs were still in the game at that point of the matchup. Wembanyama had 29 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and four blocks in Game 2 against the Knicks.