Charles Barkley warns Victor Wembanyama after Knicks put Spurs in 0-2 Finals hole

Charles Barkley is notoriously vocal and frequently drops some of his sharpest criticism on Victor Wembanyama. After watching the New York Knicks put the San Antonio Spurs in a high-stress situation, he decided it was time to send a direct, unfiltered message to the French star.

Charles Barkley watched as the closing minutes of Game 2 of the NBA Finals grew incredibly chaotic for the San Antonio Spurs, who now find themselves in an 0-2 hole against the New York Knicks. Following the buzzer, Barkley directed his criticism straight toward Victor Wembanyama, issuing a blunt assessment of the young star’s current struggles.

Barkley was brutally honest about how the pressure of the Finals has impacted Wembanyama over the first two games. “Wemby’s in shock right now. It’s probably been a long time since he got his a– kicked like this… Wemby’s spinning… He’s 22,” Barkley noted, though he made sure to clarify that the French phenom will undoubtedly dominate the NBA in the near future.

Right now, however, Wembanyama is dealing with an elite performance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who is making it clear to the Spurs just how hungry he is for his first championship ring. As Barkley put it, “But right now, big KAT is just taking his a– to the woodshed. Plain and simple.”

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Magic Johnson echoes Barkley’s analysis

Another legendary voice chimed in after the Spurs dropped to 0-2. Magic Johnson took to social media to offer a very similar take on Towns’ impact, writing, “Karl-Anthony Towns was impressive on both ends of the floor, dominating the first half and making nothing easy for Wembanyama defensively.”

Charles Barkley: "Wemby's in shock right now. It's probably been a long time since he got his ass kicked like this… Wemby's spinning… He's 22. He's gonna own the league soon. But right now, big KAT is just taking his ass to the woodshed. Plain and simple." 🏀🎙️#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/XwbNq2Z6Sc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2026

Johnson’s postgame breakdown went on to praise the Knicks‘ collective grit, highlighting their execution down the stretch to pull off a thrilling, single-point victory. The defining moment of that chaotic finish came down to a late turnover by Wembanyama, which ultimately iced the game for New York.

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Wembanyama didn’t shy away from his mistake during his postgame press conference. “I threw that one away. I messed up… We needed to win that game. This game was ours. But at this point, it’s done. Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely,” he declared.