NY Giants decision to possibly cut WR Darius Slayton takes interesting turn

The New York Giants have assembled one of the deepest wide receiver groups they’ve had in years, creating fierce competition for roster spots and playing time ahead of the 2026 season.

With Malik Nabers expected to lead the group once healthy, the Giants also have Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Braxton Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., and promising rookie Malachi Fields competing for targets. As a result, some observers have wondered whether veteran Darius Slayton could find himself on the outside looking in.

However, Giants insider Dan Duggan believes reports of Slayton’s decline may be greatly exaggerated. In fact, he argues that the veteran remains one of the most underrated players on the roster.

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While Darius Slayton is currently recovering from a core-muscle injury, Duggan believes the veteran could once again surprise his critics and emerge as one of the Giants’ most productive receivers.

“It’s gotten pretty lonely as one of the few Darius Slayton believers remaining. I understand the excitement over the additions at wide receiver this offseason, but I’m not sold on any being an upgrade over Slayton. While acknowledging his drops are maddening and that he had a down year in 2025, Slayton’s production last season was still in line with Calvin Austin’s best year. Slayton will be in direct competition for snaps with Darnell Mooney, who has had a far more volatile career. It’s too early to make any projections about Fields.”

The injury will likely keep Slayton sidelined until training camp, creating opportunities for some of the newer additions to impress coaches. Even so, Duggan remains extremely confident on his outlook for the season.

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“Slayton has been counted out numerous times, and he seems to be at his best in those situations. A sports hernia surgery that will sideline him until training camp opens the door for the new receivers to impress, but my bold prediction is that Slayton will finish second among Giants wide receivers in receiving yards (assuming a healthy Nabers is No. 1).”