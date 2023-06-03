It has been an impressive run for the Miami Heat in the playoffs despite being the eight seeded team. They reached this point by eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, and the Boston Celtics, so they can’t be counted out until the series is effectively over.

The Denver Nuggets won Game 1 of the NBA Finals with no issues. Nikola Jokic was unstoppable once again, but the biggest problem for Miami was their shooting. They combined for a 33% for three making just 13 of 39 attempts. That’s why this could be a big comeback.

The season that saw the Heat lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble was when Tyler Herro showed what he can do as a shooter. He can be the leading scorer when he is on a good night, although he hasn’t been able to play very much in the postseason because of an injury. However, his return might be closer than expected.

Will Tyler Herro play for Miami in Game 2?

His timetable for return after getting surgery seemed to leave him out for the remainder of the season because it was six weeks, but Miami’s performances made it possible for him to come back. In fact, he might return to the lineup earlier than the original prediction that said his target was game 3.

“Game 2 on Sunday looms as a possibility for Herro. He is going to have a couple more days to test out that fractured right hand that is now healed. He is on the court working out. Can that hand take contact? You are gonna have to be ready to absorb contact, certainly Sunday is something he will test it out for. But if not Sunday, then game 3 on Wednesday back in Miami, barring a setback, there is confidence he will be ready to return then”, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

Saturday had the coaches talking to the media, although Erik Spoelstra didn’t offer much information on Herro’s availability for Game 2: “The status has not changed yet. I’m not trying to be elusive about that. All we are focused on right now is his process, continuing to do work and get prepared. Whenever that timeline is, where he’s ready to go, I’ll let you know”, Heat’s head coach said.

What is Tyler Herro’s injury?

Herro has been out of the team since the first round. It was only Game 1 of the series against the Bucks when he dove for a ball near halftime. The guard got up in pain with an injury on his right hand that ended up being a fracture. This is the play where he suffered the hand injury that sidelined him for over a month.