Denver Nuggets will receive Miami Heat in what will be the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets online free in the US on Fubo

It is the second game of a final that, as expected, started in the best way for the Denver Nuggets, who won Game 1 with authority 104-93 and went 1-0 in the series taking advantage of playing at home.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the finals and the Colorado team knows how important it will be to win home games. On the Miami Heat side, it will be important to get at least one win in Denver so they don’t have to return to Florida with a 2-0 series down, which would be hard to reverse.

When will Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.