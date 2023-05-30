NBA Finals 2023: Tyler Herro already has a return date to play against the Nuggets

The Miami Heat finally eliminated the Boston Celtics after a long series that ended in a seventh game, even though Miami led 3-0 the Celtics never gave up.

Tyler Herro was missed during the series against the Celtics, but since he injured his hand during the series against the Bucks things have been a little tougher for the Miami Heat.

Despite the fact that Herro was not present, the team never stopped pressing to win and reach the NBA Finals where they would have to play against the Denver Nuggets.

When will Tyler Herro return to play against the Nuggets?

According to Chris B. Haynes, Tyler Herro could return for Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets, it is highly likely that this is the date of his return to court.

The information about Herro’s return was released minutes after the Miami Heat won Game 7 against the Boston Celtics 103-84.