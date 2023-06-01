Jimmy Butler's salary at Heat: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Everyone knows that Jimmy Butler is the main star of the Miami Heat. That’s why the team decided to give him a lucrative contract extension recently to make him the best-paid player in their roster. Here’s how much does he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Jimmy Butler’s talent is undeniable. He was selected by the Chicago Bulls in 2011 with the 30th-overall pick. He has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers, but it seems like he found his place at Miami.

The small forward signed with the Heat in 2019. Since then, he has been the main star of the team, which gave him a contract extension two years ago. Check out here Butler’s salary at Miami, the best of the roster.

Jimmy Butler’s contract with the Miami Heat

The six-time NBA All-star has a huge deal with the Miami Heat. In 2021, Butler signed three-year, $146.4 million contract extension with the team, with a 2025 Player Option.

How much does Jimmy Butler make a week?

With this contract extension, Jimmy Butler’s money average per year is $45.1 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Butler make $3.76 million a month. That would make it $941,332 a week; $134,476 a day; $5,603 an hour; $93 a minute; or $1.55 a second.