With the 2022 NBA Draft just around the corner, hundreds of players are trying to reach for a spot in the big leagues. This year, Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as one of the most interesting names for the top picks as his NCAA career was remarkable to reach one of the best spots in the first round.

With names such as Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Walker Kessler, among others, Jabari Smith Jr. is probably the best player to be in the first overall pick this year. Every recruiter around the country listed him as one of the most dominant ballers at college while he was with the Auburn Tigers.

Now, the oddsmakers put him in the first pick with Orlando Magic, but in the NBA Draft there have been a lot of surprises in history. The other five teams in the hunt could probably make a big move to get him, but it is in the ones from Florida the voice to switch places or stay to try to get the best player in the list.

How old is Jabari Smith Jr.?

Auburn's power foward was born in May 13, 2003, so he is 19 years old. In his first season with the Tigers, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year, a member of the All-SEC first team and a second-team All American.

How tall is Jabari Smith Jr.?

In the most recent update of the NCAA's books, Jabari Banchero is listed to be 6 feet 10 inches tall. He is as tall as Blake Griffin, who isalso power forward.

Who is Jabari Smith Jr. dad?

His father, who's name is also Jabari, played four seasons in the National Basketball Association with Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He retired in 2010 playing with Pioneros of Quintana Roo at Mexico.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s NCAA stats

Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2021-22 Auburn 34 34 28.8 .429 .420 .799 7.4 2.0 1.1 1.0 16.9