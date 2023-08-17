Not so long ago, most teams in the NBA would’ve given everything to get James Harden. His tenure with the Houston Rockets was spectacular, cementing himself as one of the best scorers in the game.

But Harden’s off-court behavior has often been questionable, and his poor work ethic finally caught up with his body. He’s not always in good shape and is injury-prone.

Add a never-ending string of issues with his teams and countless poor performances in the playoffs, and you can understand why he had no choice but to go back to the Philadelphia 76ers after failing to find a lucrative contract.

Kendrick Perkins Predicts James Harden Will Be Out Of The League Soon

That’s why former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes it’s a matter of time before Harden is no longer in the league, as he brings too much trouble and teams may not want to deal with him anymore.

“You went and criticized a guy, a friend that value you more than anybody in the league,” Perkins said on ESPN. “James Harden has everything to lose, and if he’s not careful, he could possibly be out of the league after next year. Because here’s the thing: You can’t trust him. He’s been disgruntled in the last four out of five years. The NBA don’t need him. They move on from old superstars. They have a bunch of young superstars coming in every single year that can replace him.”

Everybody wants you when you’re at your best, but there’s simply no reason to deal with a guy like him, pay him top dollar, and not being able to count on him when it matters the most, so Perkins might have a valid point here.