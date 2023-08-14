James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have officially reached a stalemate. And if you think you’ve read this before, then you’re right, as that has been the case with every single NBA team he’s played for.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey reportedly didn’t want to honor his word about either offering him a max contract or trading him away. So, Harden has decided to take matters into his own hands — again.

The former Houston Rockets star will not show up to training camp, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Moreover, Harden has taken things up a notch by publically ripping Morey during his trip to China.

Harden Puts Morey On Blast

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Truth be told, Harden isn’t worth a max contract right now, and everybody in the league but him have come to terms with that. Even so, he has every right to feel betrayed by Morey.

We’ve already seen what Harden is capable of when he’s locked in, but we’ve also seen how ugly things can get when he’s not, so this is definitely not the last we’ve heard of this drama.