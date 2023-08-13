The Sixers have made a final decision and it’s not a good one for James Harden. After weeks of speculation, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the star won’t be traded. All negotiations have been definitely shut down.

This a massive development for Harden after he exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season. The move was clearly to open the window for more teams to get him, especially the Los Angeles Clippers. However, that won’t happen.

Now, after Philadelphia’s front office led by Daryl Morey made clear James Harden has to stay, the star has a big answer just two months before the start of the season in the NBA.

James Harden’s answer for Sixers after no trade

Tough Daryl Morey believes James Harden would eventually commit to the Sixers’ project, the truth is the star doesn’t believe that at all even with Joel Embiid on board to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

In another big report, Sam Amick from The Athletic revealed if Harden believes the Philadelphia 76ers give him the best change to finally win a championship in the NBA.

“No matter what signals the Sixers might send when it comes to trade talks, a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp.”

So, instead of becoming a free agent, James Harden chose to exercise his option believing a trade would be granted. However, the Sixers warned since the beginning that, unless the right package arrived, that won’t happen. Get ready for a new chapter in this big controversy.