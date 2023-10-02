James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers need to come to a solution sooner rather than later. The former star is no longer a top-notch name in the NBA, so he won’t bring back a big return.

Daryl Morey failed to make the most of his favored asset. This situation escalated quickly, and now no one will want to pay a deluxe prize for a wantaway player entering the backend of his prime.

To make things even worse, the former MVP decided to skip his team’s media day amid his desire to join the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, his trade value has dropped even more significantly.

James Harden Skips Sixers’ Media Day

“James Harden is not at the Philadelphia 76ers’ training facility in Camden, N.J., for the team’s media day Monday as the 10-time NBA All-Star awaits a trade from the team, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said,” reported Shams Charania.

James Harden is no longer a superstar and he has a long history of failing to live up to the expectations in the playoffs, not to mention his questionable work ethic and partying habits.

The Sixers aren’tl likely to get much for him, but they need to move on from him right now, as he’s already shown what he’s capable of when he wants to force his way out of his team.