James Harden wants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. But with the NBA season just around the corner and Daryl Morey reportedly not willing to meet his demands, things could get worse before they get any better.

Harden reportedly wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they haven’t shown any sort of willingness to meet Morey’s reportedly steep price for the former MVP.

Nonetheless, there could still be a light at the end of the tunnel for the disgruntled combo guard, as Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reported that the New York Knicks reached out to discuss a potential deal.

New York Knicks Touch Base On James Harden

“He [Morey] said he would make a good faith effort to trade Harden and had initial conversations, league sources said, with Harden’s preferred team, the Clippers, as well as the New York Knicks,” said Shelbourne.

Hardes has a long and well-documented history of not being accountable, up to the point where former coach Mike D’Antoni didn’t even show him his negative plays during film sessions.

That, plus his injury history and partying habits, might scare multiple teams at this point in his career, but the Knicks could look the other way and swing for the fences anyway.