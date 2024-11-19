NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts to James Harden becoming second All-Time three-pointer

The Golden State Warriors, now 0-2 against the Los Angeles Clippers this season, are preparing for their next challenge. NBA Sunday’s game at the Intuit Dome showcased a strong performance by James Harden, prompting Stephen Curry to reflect on the milestone Harden achieved during the matchup.
The Clippers’ stifling defense dictated the pace of the game, limiting the Warriors’ offensive rhythm. Curry, despite facing relentless pressure, led Golden State with 26 points—more than a quarter of the team’s total 99 points. However, even Curry’s efforts couldn’t close the gap, as the Warriors struggled to match the Clippers’ intensity.
After the game, Curry spoke about Harden’s achievement, acknowledging the significance of the milestone: “It’s special for sure… He’s had an unbelievable run. We’ve had a lot of battles. The fact that he’s now second on the list, ahead of two greats we both respect, it’s pretty special.“
Curry added: “We’ll see how far we both can push it. I know we’ve got a lot left in the tank. He was the third pick, and I was seventh from the ’09 class. Pretty special.” Curry also expressed excitement about their ongoing competition, noting how milestones like this reflect the remarkable careers both players have built from beyond the arc.
James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts as he hugs Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors before the start of the game at Intuit Dome on November 18, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Harden reflects on 15 Years of competing with Curry
After the game, Harden also addressed the media, celebrating the Clippers’ win and sharing his thoughts on his 15-year rivalry with Curry: “I really feel a type of way about him, you know, just because they got the best of us in the prime years when we were competitive. We had real chances to reach the Finals and compete.”
see also
NBA News: James Harden names the greatest three-point shooter of all time, excludes Stephen Curry
Harden went on to discuss the Warriors’ dominance during their dynasty years: “They had a dynasty over there, one of the greatest basketball has ever seen. For me, it was about trying to get past them during that three or four-year stretch. It was damn near frustrating because I felt like I was doing a lot. But this has nothing to do with Curry individually. Just to see the greatness that’s evolved and transpired throughout our careers—it’s something I hope true basketball fans can appreciate.”
Harden’s comments highlighted the respect and admiration that exists between two of the NBA’s most prolific scorers, even as they continue to push each other to greater heights.
Harden passed Ray Allen
Harden has solidified his legacy as one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers. During the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers’ last game, Harden sank a pivotal three-pointer, surpassing Ray Allen for the second spot on the league’s all-time three-point leaderboard.
Harden now sits behind Curry, the undisputed leader in this category. While the gap between the two remains substantial, both players are still active, leaving room for the record to evolve further.
Top 5 All-Time three-point leaders:
- Stephen Curry – 3,782
- James Harden – 2,975
- Ray Allen (Retired) – 2,973
- Damian Lillard – 2,639
- Reggie Miller (Retired) – 2,560