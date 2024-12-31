The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for their final game of 2024 with James Harden leading the charge. However, alongside Harden, another player has stepped up this year, taking on a leadership role and delivering a powerful message about his commitment to being at his best.

In their most recent matchup, the Clippers secured a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA regular season. The win improves their record to 19-13, positioning them as one of the top teams to watch as they head into the playoffs. With Harden at the helm and a solid defensive lineup, Clippers fans have reasonto be optimistic about the challenges ahead.

Harden has been a key contributor for the Clippers this season, using his leadership to help the team maintain a strong position in the Western Conference standings. Alongside him, Norman Powell has emerged as a standout player, making significant contributions throughout 2024.

While Powell has struggled to make an impact in previous seasons with the Clippers, 2024 has been a breakout year for the guard. Currently, he is averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game, an impressive feat considering he’s done so in just 25 games.

Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers reacts to his three pointer during a 110-98 Clippers win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Intuit Dome

After the win against the Pelicans, Powell shared an insightful message about the intense preparation that has led to his success this season. “Extremely hard. Ten years. Even before that. Just sacrificing and committing to the grind. Believing in myself no matter what people were saying about me, putting limits on my game, putting caps on the type of player I could be,” Powell revealed.

Criticism of Harden’s teammate Powell

Despite the criticism he’s faced in the past, Powell recently opened up to the media about how he used those negative comments as motivation to improve his game. “Coming into this league, people said I couldn’t shoot, couldn’t score… I just kept believing in myself,” Powell explained.

He continued, “I elevate my game every offseason, using the doubters as motivation.” With these words, Powell reflected on the challenges he’s overcome and how they have fueled his growth to get to where he is today.

Powell and Harden’s final game of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, Powell and Harden face one last challenge of the year: a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Fans are hopeful the Clippers will end the year on a high note with a win.

