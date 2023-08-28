James Harden is determined to force his way out to the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s already bounced around multiple NBA teams over the past couple of years, so he knows every trick in the book.

Likewise, GM Daryl Morey has proven to be stubborn when he sets his mind on something. But not even a hardnosed negotiator like him can deal with a disgruntled star ready to wreak havoc on your team.

That’s why, as much as the Philadelphia 76ers would love to force him to stay, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports that Harden has been in touch with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and they all want to team up.

Clippers Already Have A Role For James Harden

“What I’ve heard is that, hey, James has been in conversation with Paul and Kawhi, and they’re all kind of on the same page,” reported Goodwill.

“[They’ll use him as] Long reliever where he’s going to eat up innings, he going to eat up games, he’s going to eat up usage while you can nurse Kawhi and Paul and hopefully get them to April where hopefully they’ll be healthy,” the report added. “And you can sort of power James down a little bit and turn this thing over to the two playoff players.”

The Clippers were reportedly reluctant to give up multiple valuable assets to get Harden, but they could still find a way to get him if his situation in Philadelphia continues to get out of hand.