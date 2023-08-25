James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a stalemate. The former star wants to leave and play for the Los Angeles Clippers, but GM Daryl Morey won’t trade him.

Harden was fined for his comments against Morey, and he doubled down on his criticism of him by stating that he had promised to trade him before changing his mind.

Whatever the case, young NBA star Tyrese Maxey seems more than ready to take a leap forward, and while he would obviously want Harden to be back, he’s not there to sit down and wait.

Tyrese Maxey Just Wants To Win

“It’s crazy to say this, but it’s not our first rodeo, honestly,” Maxey told Liberty Ballers. “That’s funny to say, but that’s life. James is his own individual and he’s able to do whatever he pleases.”

“I’m preparing right now to play with him or without him,” he continued. “And I love James. If James decided he’s going to come back and play for us, there’s nobody in this organization that would be upset about that.”

That’s the attitude one would expect from any young, hungry star in this league. Maxey is a blossoming offensive talent, and maybe he’d be better off if Harden left so he could have more touches.