The Celtics are going through a tough time after losing Game 4 of the finals against the Warriors, but there is still a lot to be done. Check here what he said.

The Boston Celtics were powerless to stop the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics had to take the defeat and now the series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled to start tomorrow Monday, June 13 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jaysom Tatum is not playing at his max level and Game 4 was bad for Tatum with his lowest FG percentage at 34.8% in the Finals, but at least Tatum scored 4/8 threes. Another negative stat for Tatum in the most recent game was that during that game he had a personal worst free throw percentage at 3/5 for 60%.

The Boston Celtics won the first and third games of the 2022 NBA Finals, but they were supposed to take the home advantage as a key to take the lead in the round against the Warriors. But against the Miami Heat (Eastern Conference Finals) the Celtics won more games on the road than at home.

What did Jayson Tatum say about the Game 4 loss against the Warriors?

Tatum was honest during today’s June 12 press conference, saying, "We know what it takes, we know what we have to do... I'm confident in the fact we'll respond and play better." That was one of Tatum's words during the conference.

The Celtics' defensive problem at home was evident, but the team hasn't won an NBA Championship since 2008. Most of the players on the roster are playing in their first Finals so that one can probably play against them.

