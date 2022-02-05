Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West took some big shots at his former franchise and claimed that it's too late to make amends with them. Check out what he said.

You can't write the history of the Los Angeles Lakers without mentioning Jerry West multiple times. Not only was he one of the greatest players in franchise history but he also served as a coach and executive during the organization's most successful tenure.

One could argue that someone like West should have a privileged spot in the franchise until the day he leaves this Earth. However, it seems like 'The Logo' is no longer welcome on the premises.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the legendary shooting guard opened up on how poorly the organization has treated him since Jeanie Buss took over, stating that he doesn't even have a relationship with them anymore.

Jerry West Says He Has A Horrible Relationship With The Lakers

“One disappointing thing (about my career) is that my relationship with the Lakers is horrible,” West said. “I still don’t know why. And at the end of the day, when I look back, I say, ‘Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared.’”

The Lakers Stripped West's Lifetime Season Tickets

West has had some run-offs with the team over the past couple of years. His son Ryan was dismissed from his scouting position allegedly because of his ties to his father, and they even stripped the lifetime season tickets Jerry Buss gave him:

“It was a cold phone text to my wife,” The Logo said. “No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives."

“But sometimes you feel like you’re discarded, like a piece of trash," West added. "And there’s a couple of people over there — not Jeanie — but there’s a couple of people over there that, uh … I don’t get it. I don’t. … I always had a great relationship with Jeanie — at least I thought I did. I don’t know where it is now.”

West Says It's Too Late To Make Amends

West was also offended when Jeanie Buss snubbed him from the Lakers' all-time starting five, even choosing LeBron James ahead of him. Now, he feels like it's just too late for reconciliation:

“No, it’s too late; it’s too late,” West concluded. “I don’t need to do that, OK? I really don’t need (it). It’s just (bothersome) how people change so much. And I don’t understand it, but it’s fine. It’s fine.”

It's likely that will never know the details of what caused this rift. But legends deserve respect and Jerry West is one of the first people responsible for making the Lakers the world-class organization they're nowadays.