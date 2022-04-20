Butler had a magical night against the Atlanta Hawks, that game was special for him because thanks to his personal performance Jimmy is now part of the Miami Heat 45-points club, only three players are members of that club, check here who they are.

Jimmy Butler is an old known NBA player with more than 6 seasons in the league since 2011 when he was part of the Chicago Bulls. He played in Chicago until the 2016-17 season and in his best seasons with that team, Butler averaged 20+ points per game.

After the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy played for a short time with three different teams before joining the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 season. That season was big for him with an average of 19.9 points per game and 45.5% FG points. Miami had found another key player for their roster.

Jimmy knows what it's like to play in the NBA playoffs, he has experience in the postseason since the 2011-12 season, 5 seasons, only in one season of his career Jimmy Butler did not play in the playoffs, that occasion was the 2015-16 season with the Bulls.

What record did Jimmy Butler break with the Miami Heat?

Jimmy Butler set a new playoff career high with a 45-point game, a record that only LeBron James and Dwayne Wade were also capable of when they played for the Miami Heat years ago. Butler broke that mark in the second game of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 45 points on 57% 3s, 60% FG points and 91.7% free throws.

What is Jimmy Butler's most points in a playoff game?

Only three playoff games where Jimmy Butler scored 40 or more points, two games were in 2020, one against the Los Angeles Lakers (40 points), another against the Milwaukee Bucks (40 points) and the recent game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 19 where Butler scored 45 points. All games as a Miami Heat player.

