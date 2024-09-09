Canada’s Jonathan David continues to attract interest from top european clubs

Lille striker and Canadian international Jonathan David is reportedly being pursued by three of Europe’s top clubs.

The 24-year-old striker Jonathan David, who recently scored against a struggling USMNT, has been a frequent subject of transfer rumors, with speculation linking him to Inter Milan, Tottenham, and other prominent teams. As the winter transfer window approaches, David remains a hot topic.

The Brooklyn, New York native is in his fifth season with Lille, following a successful two-year stint with Gent in Belgium. To date, David has amassed 124 goals in 272 games throughout his club career. At the international level, he has scored 29 goals in 55 caps for Canada, tying him with Cyle Larin as the country’s all-time top goal scorer.

A recent report from Tutto Sport in Italy highlights that Jonathan David is on the wish list of three top European clubs, including two from Serie A and one from La Liga.

Who is After Jonathan David?

According to the report, Inter Milan, a long-time admirer of David, is among the clubs showing interest. Juventus, currently undergoing a team overhaul under new manager Thiago Motta, is also a potential destination.

FC Barcelona, the third club in the running, is interested due to David’s Lille contract expiring at the end of the season. The report suggests that David has no plans to extend his stay in France.

With no transfer fee required, David is likely to attract numerous suitors come summer, and he could join one of these three clubs. Notably, Inter Milan has been closely monitoring David for some time.