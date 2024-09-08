NBA News: Hall of Famer makes candid comparison between Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

The debate over who holds the title of the NBA’s GOAT often revolves around LeBron James and Michael Jordan. But another legend who frequently joins the conversation is none other than the iconic Kobe Bryant. Many former players believe that Bryant was the last player to truly embody Jordan’s generation.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins reflected on this during an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, where he shared a story about a conversation he had with Bryant during his final NBA game. Wilkins drew parallels between Bryant and the legendary Michael Jordan.

“I love Kobe. Kobe’s an old-school throwback with a new-school twist. I remember when he was leaving his last game in Atlanta, and I went in the locker room afterward,” Wilkins said. “I told him, ‘Man, I loved the way you played the game, you never made excuses, you played hurt. You’re the last of our kind. When you leave, the last of our kind leaves with it.’”

Wilkins continued, “And he looked at me, he said, ‘Man, that really means a lot coming from you because a lot of the legends have told me that.’ I said, ‘It’s true, man. I mean, you played really on a bad Achilles, which, nobody’s gonna do that.’ He’s the closest, to me, as a Michael-like player ever.”

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the fans after his last game at NBA. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Lakers claims Bryant was better than MJ

During an episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, hosted by former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Dwight Howard doubled down on his opinion that Bryant surpassed Jordan in terms of skill. “I think Kobe [Bryant is] better than [Michael Jordan] skill-wise. He took everything Jordan did and multiplied it. He did it better,” Howard said.

Arenas wasn’t convinced, quickly pushing back by saying that Bryant didn’t reach Jordan’s level during Jordan’s prime years from 1983 to 1993. Howard countered that Bryant not only emulated but improved upon the version of Jordan who played from 1995 to 1998, during his second stint with the Lakers, suggesting that Jordan’s early career wasn’t as dominant.

Kobe Bryant’s legacy of championships

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant racked up an impressive list of achievements, both with the Los Angeles Lakersand Team USA. Some of his most notable accomplishments include:

Beijing 2008 – Olympic Gold Medal

London 2012 – Olympic Gold Medal

5-time NBA Champion with the Lakers – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010

4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP – 2002, 2007, 2009, 2011

All-Time Leading Scorer in NBA All-Star Games

Bryant’s legacy continues to inspire and fuel debates about where he stands among basketball’s greatest players.