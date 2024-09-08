Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dak Prescott after contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones reacted to Dak Prescott finally signing a big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones had a very complicated offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. During the last few weeks, the famous owner was under a lot of scrutiny about the contract situation of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

First, Jones took care of Lamb by giving him a four-year, $136 million deal. The money was just a little below the benchmark already established by Justin Jefferson with the Vikings at $35 million annually.

However, the biggest story in the NFL was undoubtedly Prescott. If the Cowboys believed he was the key factor to win a Super Bowl, why wait so long to extend their star.

What is Dak Prescott’s new contract?

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. After the big news, Jerry Jones guaranteed a huge effort to give the quarterback a great supporting cast.

“We’re going to be able to handle this. We’re going to be able to get players around him that give us a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. He was our best chance of getting one. This was the thing to do for what we’re here for and that’s to win a championship.”

How much did Dak Prescott get paid?

After Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got deals of $55 million per year, there was no escape for Jerry Jones. Dak Prescott wanted $60 million annually or he was ready to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The owner knew this couldn’t take any longer.

“What it means is a big commitment to the next five years, to our future, if you will. There’s a lot of me that thinks, I hope Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time. And that’s not just limited to the terms of this contract, either. I have a lot of confidence in him. He brings so much to the table.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

