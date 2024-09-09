Former Tom Brady teammate with the Patriots delivers encouraging message to Head Coach Jerod Mayo

After his first victory as head coach of the New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo received some encouraging words from a former teammate of Tom Brady in Foxborough.

The season for the New England Patriots couldn’t have started any better. In a surprising turn of events, they made headlines by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, something few anticipated. In light of this, it was none other than a former Super Bowl champion and Tom Brady’s teammate with the Patriots who offered heartfelt words to Jerod Mayo.

The surprising victory led by Jacoby Brissett caught both fans and analysts off guard. In a result few anticipated, the Patriots secured a solid 16-10 win on the road against the Bengals’ home turf and are poised to make a strong push in the AFC East.

In light of this situation, it was none other than the former Super Bowl champion and Tom Brady’s teammate with the Patriots Julian Edelman, who took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to shower Jerod Mayo, who achieved his first win as the team’s head coach, with praise.

“Shoutout to Coach Mayo on win #1. Don’t listen to the noise. Keep working, keep improving. More to come. #LFG”, the former wide receiver stated on his social media.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 talk on the sideline during the preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It’s worth noting that the wide receiver spent his entire career with New England, winning three Super Bowl rings: XLIX, LI, and LIII. Alongside Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, he formed one of the NFL’s most formidable offensive trios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A surprising debut for the Patriots

As Paycor Stadium was dressed to impress for the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Patriots, few anticipated such a solid performance from the New England squad.

see also Head coach Sean Payton makes bold statement on rookie QB Bo Nix first game with Denver Broncos

A franchise in the midst of a rebuilding phase, no longer featuring legends like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the field, placed their bets on Jacoby Brissett’s experience to lead a team that committed virtually no errors and effectively neutralized Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in nearly all their attempts.

Advertisement

With a solid performance on both defense and offense, Jerod Mayo‘s squad secured a 16-10 victory, delivering the former Belichick assistant his first win as a head coach.

Advertisement

Jerod Mayo (L) head coach of the New England Patriots greets Zac Taylor (R) head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals after the game at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 16-10.

Advertisement

What’s next for the New England Patriots?

Following a successful season opener for Mayo’s squad, the AFC East is tighter than ever, as both the Bills and Dolphins also secured victories without conceding any points.

To remain competitive in their conference, the Patriots will need to navigate these tough upcoming games to truly determine what they are capable of this season:

Advertisement

Advertisement