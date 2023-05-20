Jimmy Butler is delivering, once again, epic performances during the NBA playoffs. This Friday, on Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the star of the Miami Heat scored 27 points in a 111-105 win over the Celtics on the road. They have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Of course, the moment everyone’s talking about came in the fourth quarter when Grant Williams scored a three-pointer to give the Celtics a 96-87 advantage with six minutes remaining.

Then, Jimmy Butler answered with a tremendous shot while being fouled. Yes. A 3-point play to strike back. When that happened, Butler and Williams got into a heated exchange of words which ended with a technical foul for both players. After the game, Jimmy had an amazing message for the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler sends message to Grant Williams and Boston Celtics

First, while celebrating on the court with Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler talked to his teammate about Grant Williams. “They thought he was the answer. Come on! That’s your answer to the Jimmy Butler problem? That’s the answer? That’s the answer to the problem?”

Then, during the post-game press conference, Butler stayed on the same line when a reporter asked him: “So, Jimmy, Grant wasn’t the answer. Was he?” The star from the Heat just said: “Hell, no. He wasn’t“.

Jimmy Butler went further on the topic. “He hit a big shot and started talking to me. I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It really does.”

Nevertheless, Butler admitted his situation with Grant Williams stays on the court. “It’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”