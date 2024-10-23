JJ Redick has one big complaint towards the NBA after Lakers debut

The season opener for the Los Angeles Lakers was a great way to start, but former NBA player and current head coach JJ Redick has expressed concerns about something related to the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the NBA regular season with a solid 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena, leaving fans thrilled with the performance. Alongside the crowd, JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach, expressed satisfaction with the win but raised concerns about a new NBA rule regarding the game ball.

The Lakers demonstrated their defensive strength, with Anthony Davis shining on offense, while LeBron James and his son Bronny made history by playing together in an official game for the first time.

Despite the positive result, Redick expressed unease with the game ball used during the match: “I’m going to send in a request to the league tomorrow that we can play with worn-in basketballs,” Redick joked.

However, he quickly shifted to a more serious tone, emphasizing his point: “I’m not sure why we’re playing real games — I’m being dead serious — with brand-new basketballs.”

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Redick talks about the game ball

Lakers’ head coach Redick emphasized the importance of the basketball itself in the game: “Anybody who’s ever touched an NBA ball brand new knows it’s a different feel and touch than a worn-in basketball,” Redick explained.

He continued, “I didn’t realize it until a timeout. There was a long rebound, I grabbed it, and I was like, ‘What? Why are we playing with this ball?’ Give the guys the opportunity to pick a good basketball. You think I’m joking — I’m neurotic about it.“

Redick reflects on his first game as a coach

Aside from his remarks about the game ball, Redick was thrilled with his debut as an NBA coach. The victory marked a promising start for him, serving as an inspiration for young coaches aspiring to reach the professional level.

“It was awesome. Right before the national anthem, someone asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ and I said, ‘I feel great, I feel clear-minded.’ You feel the energy, you feel comfortable with it all,” Redick shared.

Redick will look to build on this positive start in the Lakers’ next game, which will be against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena this Friday. He’s hoping for another victory to continue his strong opening campaign as a head coach in the NBA.