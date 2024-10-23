Trending topics:
NBA

JJ Redick has one big complaint towards the NBA after Lakers debut

The season opener for the Los Angeles Lakers was a great way to start, but former NBA player and current head coach JJ Redick has expressed concerns about something related to the league.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Santiago Tovar

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the NBA regular season with a solid 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena, leaving fans thrilled with the performance. Alongside the crowd, JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach, expressed satisfaction with the win but raised concerns about a new NBA rule regarding the game ball.

The Lakers demonstrated their defensive strength, with Anthony Davis shining on offense, while LeBron James and his son Bronny made history by playing together in an official game for the first time.

Despite the positive result, Redick expressed unease with the game ball used during the match: “I’m going to send in a request to the league tomorrow that we can play with worn-in basketballs,” Redick joked.

Advertisement

However, he quickly shifted to a more serious tone, emphasizing his point: “I’m not sure why we’re playing real games — I’m being dead serious — with brand-new basketballs.”

JJ Redick

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement

Redick talks about the game ball

Lakers’ head coach Redick emphasized the importance of the basketball itself in the game: “Anybody who’s ever touched an NBA ball brand new knows it’s a different feel and touch than a worn-in basketball,” Redick explained.

NBA News: LeBron James&#039; teammate reflects on JJ Redick&#039;s coaching impact with the Lakers

see also

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate reflects on JJ Redick's coaching impact with the Lakers

He continued, “I didn’t realize it until a timeout. There was a long rebound, I grabbed it, and I was like, ‘What? Why are we playing with this ball?’ Give the guys the opportunity to pick a good basketball. You think I’m joking — I’m neurotic about it.

Advertisement

Redick reflects on his first game as a coach

Aside from his remarks about the game ball, Redick was thrilled with his debut as an NBA coach. The victory marked a promising start for him, serving as an inspiration for young coaches aspiring to reach the professional level.

“It was awesome. Right before the national anthem, someone asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ and I said, ‘I feel great, I feel clear-minded.’ You feel the energy, you feel comfortable with it all,” Redick shared.

Advertisement

Redick will look to build on this positive start in the Lakers’ next game, which will be against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena this Friday. He’s hoping for another victory to continue his strong opening campaign as a head coach in the NBA.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Paolo Banchero sends clear message to Anthony Edwards about bold NFL promise
NBA

NBA News: Paolo Banchero sends clear message to Anthony Edwards about bold NFL promise

NCAAF News: Alabama coach strongly denies recent narrative on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams
College Football

NCAAF News: Alabama coach strongly denies recent narrative on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Mike McCarthy about his coaching job with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Mike McCarthy about his coaching job with Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo