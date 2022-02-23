Former NBA player JJ Redick was livid at Zion Williamson over his lack of commitment to the New Orleans Pelicans. Check out what the retired sharpshooter had to say.

The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge move looking into their future, trading for CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers. Needless to say, that was an attempt to surround Zion Williamson with more talent.

Zion is one of the most talented and prominent prospects in the league. When he was able to play, he proved that he'd have no trouble whatsoever dominating NBA opposition just like he did in high school in college.

Nonetheless, it seems like Williamson wasn't that thrilled or even interested to hear about McCollum's arrival. Recently, CJ admitted that he hadn't even spoken to Zion since being traded to the Big Easy.

CJ McCollum Said He Hadn't Spoken To Zion Williamson

“I haven’t had conversations w/ him directly," McCollum said. "I’ve spoken with some people close to him & look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

JJ Redick Blasts Zion, Says He's Not Invested In His Team

That attitude exasperated former NBA player JJ Redick. Redick called out Zion for being a 'detached teammate' and not showing the bare basic level of humanity and reaching out to a new teammate:

"There's a general decorum of behavior that you need to apply as a teammate," Redick said on ESPN's First Take. "Like, this just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organization, in the city. I get that he's hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league, a guy that's supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello."

"This is a pattern that we're seeing with Zion, again and again, look, I was his teammate," Redick added. "I can describe him as a detached teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is just a basic, basic level of humanity being a teammate."

The Pelicans recently sent out an e-mail for next season's ticket-holders and there's no mention of Zion whatsoever. He has yet to play a game this season after suffering multiple setbacks.

Also, there have been multiple reports of Zion's lack of commitment, poor eating habits, and even falling asleep during film sessions. Clearly, things aren't looking well for the former first-overall pick and his team.