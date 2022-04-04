Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid believes he's a clear-cut candidate to win MVP and shared his honest thoughts on taking home the award. Check out what he said.

This year's MVP race has been one for the ages. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid could all make strong arguments to take the award home, which is why it'll be such a bummer to see at least 3 of them snubbed out.

For most of the season, Embiid and Jokic had alternated at the top of the MVP ladder. But for most insiders, Jokic's second half of the season has been enough to make him the favorite to take the trophy home for the second straight season.

With that in mind, the Philadelphia 76ers star got brutally honest on his MVP-caliber season and potentially not winning the award, stating that he'd feel like people hate him if he's not elected.

Joel Embiid On Not Winning MVP: 'I Don't Know What I Have To Do'

"If it happens, great," Embiid said, per ESPN. "If it doesn't, I don't know what I have to do. I'll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else."

Doc Rivers, James Harden Back Embiid For MVP

Unsurprisingly, both Doc Rivers and James Harden had Embiid's back on this claim. They pointed out how he's taken his game to a whole new level even with the Ben Simmons saga looming around:

"I know he's my guy, obviously," Rivers told the media. "He just has done so many things. (...) He (Ben Simmons) was our second-best player at the time and was out, and at the All-Star break when we made the trade, we were a game out of first place in the East. There's a lot to be said about that."

"I get to witness his greatness every night," Harden said. "Obviously, his offensive numbers tonight are self-explanatory. Defensively, he was very active blocking shots, changing shots and clogging the paint up was key."

Embiid can win the Scoring Title with an average of 30.2 points per game. He's also averaging 11.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 49% shooting. Those are Shaq numbers and it would certainly be tough to not write his name on the ballot. Then again, that's just how good today's NBA is.