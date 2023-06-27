It’s been more than two decades since the Philadelphia 76ers made it to the NBA Finals. James Harden and Joel Embiid looked poised to break that curse last season, but it didn’t happen, obviously.

The Sixers have a long history of underperforming when it matters the most. That’s why parting ways with Doc Rivers after three years of second-round exits was a no-brainer.

But what if they fail to get over the hump with Nick Nurse as well? According to ESPN insider Nick Friedell, another heartbreak in the playoffs could lead Embiid to join the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid Could Be Traded To The Knicks

“There’s so much focus right now on James Harden, but what happens if they go back into the postseason and this team just cannot get through the brick wall that is the second round?” Friedell said on First Take. “What occurs then? It means, a year from now, we’re going to be sitting here, and the NBA world will be wondering, ‘Has Joel Embiid had enough?’ It is the question that has been rumbling underneath the surface around the league right now.”

“At what point does Joel Embiid look around and go, ‘It’s not happening for me, here, I need to go elsewhere,'” Friedell continued. “I’m telling you all right now: the team to keep an eye on sits right here in New York City, and it’s the Knicks because they would love nothing more than to put every asset they have just like every other team and say, ‘Hey Joel come play at the Garden, come be around Jalen Brunson and be in a situation that is ready-made for you to compete for a title right away.'”

Of course, this is all wishful thinking at this point, especially because the Knicks aren’t exactly a contender either, but the Sixers could also choose to blow it up and start over from scratch if they fail to get it done with this roster again.