The Philadelphia 76ers let their fans down again, even in a year in which Joel Embiid won the NBA MVP award. However, their roster still has some interesting names, and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in one of their players to help Luka Doncic.

While the Sixers left much to be desired in the 2023 playoffs, the Mavs’ ending to the season was clearly more disappointing. Philly at least made the playoffs, Dallas did not even make the Play-In Tournament.

Trading for Kyrie Irving wasn’t enough to help Doncic succeed, which is why the front office is understood to be looking at players who could help the Slovenian star next season. One of their targets would be in the City of Brotherly Love.

Rumor: Mavericks eye Tobias Harris

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Mavericks have joined a list of teams interested in Tobias Harris. However, the report claims the Sixers have no intention of trading the forward, unless they get something that significantly upgrades their roster in return:

“However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources.

… The reported deals go in line with their having no intention of trading Harris at this time. A move that drastically improves the team is the only thing that would budge them from their stance.”

The Mavericks may not be able to offer the kind of package Philadelphia is reportedly expecting for Harris, but at least they’re exploring options to help Doncic.