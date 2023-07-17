It’s been more than two decades since the Philadelphia 76ers made it to the NBA Finals, and not having the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid was enough to put an end to the drought this season.

Doc Rivers’ side dominated during the regular campaign, but they weren’t able to keep that energy going in the postseason, even after stealing homecourt advantage in Boston.

Now, to make things even worse, James Harden has reportedly chosen to pursue a trade away from the City of Brotherly Love. Even so, Embiid understands it’s all business.

Joel Embiid Isn’t Mad About James Harden’s Trade Request

“[I’m] Disappointed,” Embiid told Rachel Nichols. “Then again, I also understand that it’s business. People make decisions and I am more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We are going to be boys forever.”

“I want him to come back so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship,” the MVP continued. “So hopefully, his mindset can be changed. Other than that, I am so happy to be his friend. We’re close and we’ve grown since he got here and that’s what I am excited about. I’m excited to keep our friendship for the rest of our lives.”

At the end of the day, Sixers fans could also wonder if Harden was the right guy to get them over the hump, given his long history of shortcomings in the postseason and reports of questionable work ethic.