Joel Embiid shared his thoughts on JJ Redick coaching LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in his first job as a head coach in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying something different in the 2024-25 NBA season with rookie head coach JJ Redick at the helm of LeBron James and company. It’s still too soon to tell how this will go, but Joel Embiid is not optimistic.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man, who played alongside Redick in the City of Brotherly Love, believes the Lakers are too demanding for a first coaching job. And he’s afraid that could prove costly for his former teammate.

“If I was him, I don’t know if that’s a perfect situation,” Embiid said, via David Marchese of the New York Times. “Maybe he thinks that’s a perfect situation. But if you’re coming in, especially with a job like the Lakers, it’s kind of a make-or-break situation, because if you succeed, great, you’re going to be coaching for years. But if you don’t succeed, those coaches are usually bound to be fired within a year or two. I love him, I’m happy for him, but that’s a tough job.”

These comments have obviously made noise, as it’s quite a pessimistic take from a former teammate. Embiid also raised eyebrows in recent days for a surprising remark on LeBron’s age.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts late in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104.

Embiid says LeBron James is not the same from before

Not only did Embiid talk about a negative scenario for Redick in LA, but he also made a striking comment about the Lakers’ biggest star. When discussing Team USA’s favoritism ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Embiid mentioned LeBron James‘ age as a reason they shouldn’t be seen as frontrunners to win Gold.

“You look at the talent that the U.S. has, but there’s equal talent on other teams. And the talent that’s on the U.S. team, you also got to understand most of those guys are older. The LeBron now is not the LeBron that was a couple of years ago. So it’s a big difference,” Embiid said.

“Everybody would also tell you, and you can see for yourself, the athletic LeBron, dominant that he was a couple of years ago, is not the same that he is now. I think people get fooled by the names on paper. But those names have been built throughout their career, and now they’re older. They’re not what they used to be.”