Team USA all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant injured his right calf in practice days before the start of camp on July 6.

Kevin Durant is back in action. The star forward participated in the United States basketball team’s practice Friday in London, marking an important step in his recovery from a calf injury that had kept him off the court for most of the summer.

Durant injured his right calf a few days before the start of the team’s training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas and missed the United States’ first three exhibition games.

However, he has been making steady progress and now looks ready to return to action in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin next week. Durant’s return is great news for the Team USA, which is already one of the favorites to win gold. Durant is one of the greatest scorers in basketball history and his experience and leadership will be invaluable to the team.

Lebron James’ warning after Kevin Durant’s return

Three-time Olympic medalist LeBron James on Durant’s return said: “We welcome his return. We’re looking forward to him being back out there. Anytime we can add a piece like that it’s great for our ballclub.”

Team USA announced that star Kevin Durant has returned to team training. Social media “X”.

LeBron added: “More firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA game,” in a clear message to the rivals of Team USA as they continue to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Durant has a chance to make history at the Paris Olympics

If he wins a gold medal, he will become the first men’s basketball player to win four gold medals in Olympic history. Team USA begins its participation in the Olympic Games on July 28 against Serbia. With Durant back on the court, the Americans will be even stronger to compete for gold.